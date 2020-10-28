Britney Spears' father slams singer's attorney, urges her to speak for herself 

There has been a new twist to Britney Spears' conservatorship case. Her father Jamie Spears who has been her conservator for years has slammed the singer's lawyer Sam Ingham and stated that he cannot be the only voice for the singer.



Jamie Spears has reportedly filed legal documents in the ongoing conservatorship case and slammed Ingham who had earlier claimed that his client is in 'coma' and lacks the ability to sign declarations herself.



The singer's father claimed that her conservatorship does not mean she has been stripped off all her rights and cited that she still holds the right to vote in the upcoming elections. Jamie Spears also stated that she has testified at deposition and multiple times in court during the conservatorship.



In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer's father says he Ingham does not hold the unlimited authority to be her 'exclusive voice'. He claims that his daughter has the right to be heard.

Court allows Britney Spears to expand her legal team in conservatorship case



Fans for years have accused Jamie of controlling Britney's life and career as her conservator and started the #FreeBritney movement.

Earlier this month, Ingham had told the court that Britney did not want to perform again. Jamie's side called it hearsay because it came from Ingham and not the singer herself.



When the judge asked why Britney had not filed a declaration about her career herself, Ingham claimed that she lacked the mental capacity to do so, "like a person in a coma."

Her father has demanded Britney to make the declaration herself.

