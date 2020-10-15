Court allows Britney Spears to expand her legal team in conservatorship case

One step closer to freedom for Britney Spears. The singer earned a small victory in the courtoom this week as she was allowed to expand her legal team in fighting for her freedom from conservatorship.



Since 2008 Britney has been put under conservatorship with her fater Jamie Spears controling almost everything in her life as her conservator.

The 38-year-old singer was not in attendance for the hearing but Jamie, her mother Lynne and her attorney Samuel Ingham were present.



Britney's father has filed paperwork last week contending the petition as unnecessary spending and that it would cost Spears too much money.



Britney's legal team insists her wants and needs are different her father's vision in which she resumes performing and gives him the charge to manage her estate completely as she did in the past.



Last week, Jamie's lawyer had questioned if Britney would be present in court for hearing or not.

Also read: Britney Spears conservatorship to continue till 2021 with her father as her conservator

'Free Britney Spears' gains momentum on the Internet as fans sign petition to end her conservatorship

'Perhaps it would be best for Ms. Spears to appear so we all know what she's thinking,' the lawyer said. 'We are not trying to force Ms. Spears into court either.'



Britney had objected to her father's filing last month where he requested to seal court proceedings. The singer wants her fans informed of what's going on behind closed doors as they were the ones who have been demanding Britney's freedom from conservatorship.



"Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible,' the documents said. 'The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."



Jamie had stepped down from his role in September 2019 due to his health. Temporary conservatorship was handed over to Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery. Jamie resumed his duties in January 2020.



In 2007, Britney famously shaved her head at a salon in Tarzana, California, which many believe to be just the beginning of her mental health downfall and she even lost custody of her children.



For many years, her fants have urged the courts to free the singer from her father's control. The #FreeBritney movement has demanded for an end of her conservatorship.