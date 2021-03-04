Britney Spears' father Jamie believes his decisions are in her best interest

Britney Spears` and her fans have been demanding for the removal of her dad Jamie Spears from the role of a conservator, but Jamie insists every decision he makes is in the singer`s best interest.



Britney has been under a conservatorship imposed by the court with her father as her conservator since her breakdown 12 years ago after which she was hospitalised and admitted to rehab. Over the years, fans of the singer started the #FreeBritney movement which gained momentum last year and the singer eventually filed a case seeking the removal of her father as her conservator.



In an interview with CNN, Jamie said he hoped his daughter ends her conservatorship, a situation where a legal guardian is appointed by a judge to manage someone`s financial affairs.



Jamie Spears` contention has also been corroborated by his lawyer. "(Jamie) would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it," said the lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen.



As recent as last month, the court stated that Jamie Spears would continue to remain Britney's conservator.



Thoreen added, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any `Father of the Year` award. Like any parent, he doesn`t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

The New York Times documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' that premiered on an OTT platform recently showcases the incidents that led to Britney's meltdown back in 2007. Ever since then and outpour of public sympathy for the singer with most urging the court to remove the conservatorship for her.