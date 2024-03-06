British Army removes claim of Kate Middleton's attendance at Trooping the Colour event from website

On Tuesday, it was widely reported that Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton will be making her first official public appearance post surgery in June during the Trooping the Colour event. While Kensington Palace had not made any announcement about Kate's appearance, it was the British Army's official website that had claimed that the Princess would be in attendance at the event.



A day later, as the news of Kate's public appearance went viral, the British Army removed the claim it had made on its website.



The claim had caused a brief confusion as Kensington Palace stated that it had not confirmed her appearance. The Kensington Palace usually makes announcements related to Prince William and Kate Middleton's public appearance.



Now reports are stating that the Army did not seek any approval from the palace before publishing on the website.



Tickets were being sold on the site for the military spectacle with a picture of Catherine mentioning that she would be reviewing troops on 8 June.



Why did Army make such a claim without prior approval?



The Army perhaps published the details about Kate's attendance based on her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards - the regiment trooping its colour this year. Princess Kate has attended Trooping the Colour every year since marrying Prince William in 2011 barring the time during the pandemic when it was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Official announcement from Kensington Palace awaited



Only Kensington Palace can confirm details of the princess's engagements. Kate has been away from the public eye since January 2024 after she underwent abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.