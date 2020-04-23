Britain's Prince Louis marks second birthday with rainbow pictures

Prince William and his wife Kate released new photographs of their son Prince Louis painting a colourful picture of rainbows, which have become a symbol of hope in Britain during the coronavirus crisis, to mark his second birthday on Thursday.



The five photos of Louis show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge`s third child with his hands covered in paint as he creates his rainbow poster, echoing similar artworks made by children across the country and put up in windows of their homes.

Instagram Vs Reality



Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020 ×

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020 ×

All the photos of the young prince were taken this month by Kate at their family home in eastern England where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown, Kensington Palace said.



Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte and last month the family released a video of them joining a nationwide applause of thanks to the nation`s healthcare workers.



Earlier this week, Kate disclosed they had been home schooling the children, but had not let them have a break during the Easter holidays.



"Don`t tell the children, we`ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she told BBC TV.#

Louis`s celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her 94th birthday.