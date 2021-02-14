'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to make his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live'

'Bridgerton' star 'Regé-Jean Page' who made waves as Duke of Hasting, Simon is heading to Saturday Night Live!



The 31-year-old star will be hosting SNL for the first time, on February 20. In the short time span, Rege rose to success, thanks to Shonda Rhimes Netflix series. For his role, the actor has been nominated in SAG Awards and an NAACP Image Award. The show quickly became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever and over 82 million member households watched the series in its first 28 days online.

The actor will be joined by musical guest Bad Bunny. Last time he appeared during one of the final episodes of SNL last season, where he appeared in a sketch with SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. Bunny is currently nominated for two Grammys.



February 20th episode will be SNL's fourth consecutive original episode.

