'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor refutes rumours of dating Regé-Jean Page 

Stars of web series 'Bridgerton' - Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page - sparked dating rumours in real life as fans watched their electrifying chemistry on screen. But Dynevor has refuted rumours stating that her relationship with Rege-Jean Page was 'strictly professional'.



While speaking to a magazine Dynevor stated, "I’d love to say there was really something between us," Dynevor said. "But no, it has always been strictly professional."



"There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship," she continued. "I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."



Dynevor also noted that she has heard "about people falling in love with their co-stars."But the actress added, "It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued."

"People really root for us," Dynevor said on fan hopes of a real-life romance between the two. "We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic… but at a certain point you have to say ‘no.’"



'Bridgerton' season 1 gained immense p[opularity for the steamy scenes between Dynevor and Page.



"I think everything you need to know is on camera," Page had said in an earlier interview.



"That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you," he shared. "All the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky words of the scripted material are more than enough."



Netflix has decided to renew the show for a second season after the stupendous success of the first one. The second season will be led by actress Simone Ashley who will play the love interest for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).