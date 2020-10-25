Brad Pitt calls Joe Biden a 'president for all Americans' in new campaign ad

Brad Pitt has pledged his support to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the US presidential election. The Oscar-winning actor also participated in Biden's latest campaign ad.



'Once upon a time in Hollywood' star narrated a commercial in which he calls Biden a ''President For All Americans''



''America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, somewhere in between,'' Pitt says in the commercial.

Pitt continues, "someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together... to work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans ''.



By doing this, Pitt joins several Hollywood celebrities who are campaigning and endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's election.

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for November 3. It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.