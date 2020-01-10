Bong Joon-ho's critical 'Parasite' to soon turn into a miniseries

HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's critical smash hit 'Parasite' into a miniseries, the US cable channel said Thursday.



Television companies vying to adapt the movie include Netflix, which produced Bong's 2017 hit 'Okja,' entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.



A dark satire about the relationship between two families, 'Parasite' has earned $130 million worldwide, picking up the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe along the way.



"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday.



"I think we use only just one language -- the cinema."



Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language Oscar -- with the nominations announcement coming on Monday -- some analysts say 'Parasite' could be a contender to win best picture too. Read: 21 movies you should watch before Oscars 2020



Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of 'The Big Short' (2015) and 'Vice' (2018).