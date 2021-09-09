Bombay HC quashes Kangana Ranaut's plea against defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's appeal seeking to quash a criminal defamation proceeding that was filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar last year.

In her verdict, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere upheld the discretionary orders of the Andheri Court Magistrate directing the police to probe into the allegations levelled by Akhtar against Ranaut, both stalwarts in the Indian film industry.



Akhtar had slapped a defamation case against Ranaut and accused her of making defamatory statements against him on national and international television. Akhtar stated that it was a "clear campaign to tarnish and malign" him in the eyes of the people.



The veteran writer alleged that Ranaut dragged his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case.



In March this year, the Magistrate issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut who appeared before the court and was granted bail, and in July she moved the high court challenging the proceedings initiated by the lower court.



Ranaut is busy promoting her new film 'Thalaivi' - a biopic on former AIADMK chief and CM of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalitha. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday.