Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, with wishes pouring in from across the world, from global leaders to superstars. Like political dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities also extended their greetings, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, PM Modi comes from a humble background. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall where a young Narendra often helped out. He was the third of six children.

PM Narendra Modi 76th birthday: Salman Khan calls him 'PM sahab', Shah Rukh Khan wishes good health

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SRK wished PM Modi on his birthday, sharing his good wishes for his health and fulfilment. While his wish came little later in the day, Khan on a post on X, wrote,''Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.''

Sharing a heartfelt note for PM, Akshay penned a note in Hindi for the honoured personality. He wrote, "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

He further continued his note by jotting, "May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers, and leaders from across the world, including Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has wished PM Modi.