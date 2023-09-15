Yash Raj Films and Netflix sign up for multi-year creative partnership, launch The Railway Men, Maharaj

OTT giant Netflix and Indian studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) have joined hands to collaborate and create content. The partnership is reportedly for multiple years. The two entities will “collaborate to create films and series to bring defining stories to audiences in India and across the world,” they said in a statement.



The first projects to come out of the partnership are The Railway Men - based on 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and Maharaj which will mark Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's acting debut.



About The Railway Men



The character-driver thriller, The Railway Men is a four-part series starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan, which is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. A cloud of toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, in 1984, in the central Indian city of Bhopal. It killed and injured thousands of people. The protagonists of The Railway Men are workers at the Bhopal railway station who saved thousands of lives. It is the first production from YRF Entertainment, the studio’s streaming production arm.



About Maharaj



Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan makes his acting debut in the film which also co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari & Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film Hichki was a global hit.



Set in the 1800s, film Maharaj is a David vs Goliath story about how a regular man, a journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.



Busy 2023 for YRF



The production house has had a good 2023 so far. The studio’s Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, was released in January and is the biggest Indian box office hit of the year. Khan’s next release, Jawan, was distributed internationally by YRF. Jawan is the third biggest hot of the year and has already earned over Rs 6 billion at the global box office within a week of its release.



Netflix series The Romantics, about YRF founder Yash Chopra, was a hit for the service.

