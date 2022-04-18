Yami Gautam deserves all the accolades for her performance in 'Dasvi', says director Tushar Jalota

The social comedy-drama,'Dasvi', premiered last week on OTT platform Netflix and opened to ample praise from viewers and critics alike apart from the flurry of enthusiastic feedback on the film's performances. The film features Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam Dhar.



A certain section of media, though, dissed, Yami Gautam's performance which the actress called out on social media terming it as biased.



A few months back Yami had earned rave reviews for 'A Thursday'. In 'Dasvi' she essayed the role of a police officer and walked away yet again with praise for her nuanced performance. In fact director, Tushar Jalota even went on record to state how Yami Gautam was his first and only choice for this role.

Says director Tushar Jalota, “Jyoti is a headstrong, brave, no-nonsense and a fearless woman. She is razor-focused and is cuttingly sharp. She has steely authority, is fierce and is simply savage!! And Yami played it to the T. When we were casting for this role in Dasvi, I couldn’t imagine anyone else other than Yami Gautam playing Jyoti Deswal. She is someone who completely gets absorbed by her character and thoroughly prepares for it; whether it’s looking the part or mentally getting into the headspace of the character. Apart from all the prep work, she also worked hard on her Haryanvi dialect and accent and for a moment you forget it’s Yami on screen because all you can see is Jyoti Deswal, a strong, confident, no-nonsense female inspector. There is a practised hardness in Jyoti, that is her stated intent, but she has softer virtues (humility, gentleness, sympathy). Yami has done all of this with so much dignity and nobility. She was definitely a great team player, a supporter for me and I believe that is the mark of a terrific actor and Yami deserves all the accolades coming her way for her performance in the film.”

After impressing us with her performance in Dasvi, the actress has an exciting slate ahead with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s 'Lost', 'OMG2' with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathy, 'Dhoom Dham' and Maddock Films’ 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

