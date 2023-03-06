Yami Gautam celebrates the success of Lost: Audience's love is validating for an actor

Yami Gautam Dhar continues to win hearts of the audience and critics with her amazing performances. After delivering the year's most-liked and second-most-watched film across OTT platforms in 2022 with A Thursday, Yami seems set on setting newer records as her latest OTT release Lost which has already garnered viewership numbers as high as 13 million in less than a month. Lost was released on ZEE5 and opened to positive reviews.



Overwhelmed with the love that her latest film has been receiving, the actress stated how positive responses drive her to keep doing the work she likes.

Yami said, "It feels so overwhelming to see Lost having done huge numbers in views already because that for me is the real response of the audience which truly matters. Even with A Thursday, it was declared the second most watched film of the year and that was so validating as an actor and a person because I believe in choosing scripts that appeal to me personally so when the audience also loves that content, it's really motivating. It pushes me to do better each time and I hope people keep enjoying Lost."

Yami has become synonymous with quality content and every time she has a release, one can expect to have a good time. A Thursday and Lost have been films solely led by Yami and in such different roles. When Lost’ premiered at International and Indian film festivals, it received a phenomenal response. Last week, it was also revealed that the film got screened on the big screen in Kolkata on public demand which says volumes about the film's popularity.