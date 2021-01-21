Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: The celebrities who are likely to attend the event

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony on January 24.



The festivities are to begin from Friday onwards in Mumbai and reports suggest that the sangeet and the wedding will take place at a luxury resort in Alibaug, a few hours away from Mumbai.



The guest list is limited owing to the pandemic and apart from the bride and groom's family members, the guest list includes Karan Johar, Shah Ruk Khan, Salman Khan, Remo D’souza, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Sonam Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, and Vashu Bhagnani.



Reports suggest SRK and Kapoor may skip the events due to their prior work commitments. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly going to perform at the sangeet.



The guests will be taken by private yachts from Gateway of India to the venue which is a beach resort.



Varun and Natasha were earlier planning to have a destination wedding somewhere outside India but owing to the pandemic, the wedding got postponed.

Varun was last seen in father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' which co-starred Sara Ali Khan.