The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda out to make a difference in this adaptation

Riverdale has moved to Zoya Akhtar's 1960s version of India. The hilly town in India plays the backdrop for The Archies, a movie that marks the debut of three-star kids- Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. An official Indian adaptation of the iconic comic strip, the film is set in the 1960s and highlights the rock and roll era which was popular at that time.



The Archies is billed as a coming-of-age musical and follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who join hands to save their beloved green park from being redeveloped into a shopping arcade by Mr Lodge, Veronica's dad.



The film is one of the most anticipated films of the season as it marks the debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. That's a tall legacy that the newcomers have to match up to! The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.