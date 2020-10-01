Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut back on set after 7 months

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be resuming work as she posted a few happy selfies.

Kangana started work early in the morning as she revealed that she is travelling to southern India for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’.

She posted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI. Need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them.”

‘Thalaivi’ is a mega budget project -- a biopic of late political leader J Jayalalithaa. The film is being helmed by AL Vijay.