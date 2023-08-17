Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues its dream run at the box office, becomes second-highest-grossing film of 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to draw in crowds - five days after its release. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 2.5 billion at the box office. The film had a record earning on 15 August- a holiday across India as the country celebrated Independence Day. The film earned a whooping Rs 550 million on that day. The film has already become the second-highest domestic grosser of the year after Pathaan.



The Shah Rukh Khan film, released in January 2023, made over Rs 5 billion in India, as per Bollywood Hungama. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has already crossed the lifetime collection of The Kerala Story which earned over Rs 2 billion.



Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, Gadar 2 had an impressive start at the box office. On its opening day, the film earned a whopping Rs 400 million.



The film has been performing exceedingly well at the cinemas despite competition from OMG 2, which was released on the same day, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which had been performing well since its July 28 release.



Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar, which was one of the highest-grossers of that year.



While addressing the press during a success bash, Sunny Deol promised his fans that he would be making 'good films' like Gadar 2 henceforth.



"I promise all my fans that I’m only going to make good films like these. They say films are for the ‘masses’. What do you mean by that word? The public is public and that means everyone,” he said.