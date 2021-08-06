Sonu Sood to support small, rural businesses through his travel-based initiative

After helping hundreds of migrant workers reach their respective homes during the pandemic, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now taken on the job to empower small rural business across India.



Travel Union is an initiative by Sonu Sood that has set out to democratize travel services by providing a platform to Travel Union members (travel agents) towards serving the travel needs of rural customers at every district, block and gram panchayat level.



At the event launch, Sonu Sood reportedly said, “During the lockdowns, I had first-hand experience of the challenges that rural Indians face when it comes to travel as well as the struggles of small business owners… While I have already taken steps to offer employment opportunities to Indian youth, Travel Union furthers my dream of bringing self-employment opportunities to the hinterlands of India, so the rural youth can develop their local economies without having to migrate to urban cities. With Travel Union we are taking yet another big step towards enabling self-reliance among the rural population in India and building a truly digital Bharat.”



Travel Union is presently available in English and Hindi. It is soon-to-be launched in 11 more Indian languages.