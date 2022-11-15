Shubman Gill has this to say to rumours of him dating Sara Ali Khan

New couple alert! After months of speculations and numerous spottings at eateries in Mumbai, cricketer Shubman Gill seem to have acknowledged his relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.



During a recent appearance in a chat show in Zee Punjabi, the young sports star was asked to confirm if he and Sara were actually dating. Shubman gave a diplomatic answer and said, "Maybe...or Maybe not".



The teaser of the show was shared on social media on Tuesday and shows the host asking the cricketer who he thinks is the fittest actress in Bollywood. No prizes for guessing that Shubman took Sara's name.

Why is Sara Ali Khan trending on social media?



This is the first time that the cricketer has reacted to the dating rumours. The two have been spotted in recent months enjoying dinner dates at popular eateries across Mumbai.

Shubman and Sara were first spotted together in August this year when a fan shared a video of the two having dinner at Mumbai's famous Bastian together.



Before dating the actress Shubman was linked to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.



Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was previously rumoured to be dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan although they reportedly parted ways in 2020. In a recent interview, Sara said she was not in any relationship at the moment.