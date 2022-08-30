Why is Sara Ali Khan trending on social media?

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been trending on Twitter and Instagram since Tuesday morning and no its not for one of her new films.



Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' has been trending on social media for personal reasons it seems.



A video of the actress and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been doing the rounds of the internet. A user on TikTok shared that the two were seen having dinner at Mumbai's popular eatery Bastian recently. The video has sparked dating rumours between the two.



The video has the two engaged in conversation at a busy restaurant. Some reports also suggest that the two were in Dubai too together.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Shubman Gill has been in news in the recent past for his knock-out performances against West Indies and Zimbabwe in ODIs. He was also rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, but the latest reports suggest the two have called it quits as fans observed that the cricketer had unfollowed Tendulkar's daughter, who is an aspiring model.



Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, has dated Kartik Aaryan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the past. The actress is the granddaughter of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Her parents too are well-known Bollywood stars -actress Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan.