Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to have a 6 AM show at this iconic Mumbai theatre 

The release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is just days away. The film is being considered an important release as it comes months after the stupendous success of SRK's other film Pathaan. Expectations and hype around Jawan, therefore, are high. Advance booking of the film has already begun. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. Now, recent reports state that the makers are planning to have a 6 AM show of the film in Mumbai.



A famous theatre in Mumbai called Gaiety Galaxy is all set to have a special show at 6 AM, which is the earliest for any Hindi movie in India to date. This theatre had also changed its showtime for Pathaan a few months ago.



First Hindi film to have a screening at 6 AM



Early morning shows in south India are common especially when the films star Rajinikanth or Vijay. But in Bollywood, Jawan's 6 AM show would be a first.



Shah Rukh Khan's big fan club, known as the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, shared this news on Twitter, now called X. The fan club had done something similar for Pathaan before. They invited people to join them for the special show by sending them direct messages.'



On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the trailer of Jawan would come out on August 31. He wrote on Twitter that the trailer would be unveiled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.



Jawan is going to hit theatres on 7 September. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by King Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani will also be seen in key roles.