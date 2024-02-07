Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black turns 19: When Time Magazine picked the film in its top 10 best movies list

Released nearly two decades ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic masterpiece Black continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers. This cinematic masterpiece, featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Rani Mukerji completed 19 years on February 7 and is releasing on the OTT platform Netflix.



The film, raved by critics, not only entertained Indian audiences but also earned international acclaim, securing the fifth spot in Time (Europe)'s 10 Best Movies of 2005.



Black successfully showcased Bhansali's storytelling prowess, proving his ability to craft a compelling narrative that delves into the intricacies of human emotions.



The film's enduring legacy lies in its poignant exploration of the challenges faced by a deaf-blind girl, played by Rani Mukerji, and her resilient teacher, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and the beautiful relationship the two share.



In 2005, the film earned global recognition by securing the fifth position in Time (Europe)'s prestigious list of the 10 Best Movies. The film's theme was universal and perhaps that's why it resonated with audiences worldwide. The film’s inclusion among the best of 2005 showcased Bollywood's increasing influence on the global cinematic landscape.



As Black makes its debut on Netflix, a new generation of viewers has the opportunity to witness the magic that defined Indian cinema in the mid-2000s. The film’s 19th-anniversary release on the streaming platform not only pays homage to its enduring significance but also reaffirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali's legacy as a maestro of storytelling and visual splendour.

