Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets a theatrical release in Bangladesh

Salman Khan's recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in Bangladesh. The film featuring Khan, Pooja Hegdem Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla had released in India on April 21 during Eid. Panned by critics, the film earned over Rs 10 million crore at the domestic box office.



Now the film is releasing in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023. This will be Zee Studios' first film to be released in the country and is the second Indian film after Pathaan to hit the screens in the Bangladesh territory since 1971.



Salman Khan's films have always been known to cater to the masses and makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are cer to entertain the audiences of Bangladesh.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Farhad Samji. The film was distributed by Zee Studios worldwide and also featured Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.