Salman Khan reacts as Tiger 3 earns a whopping Rs 4 billion globally

Salman Khan is unarguably one of the most bankable superstars of today's generation, whose larger-than-life image goes beyond the box office numbers. The superstar of the nation has not only given numerous blockbusters over the years but has also proven his strong grip on the ticket window by delivering consecutively seventeen Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club films, three films in the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) club, and five films in the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) club.

His box office euphoria doesn't stop here, as with the recently released Tiger 3, he has roared into the global box office with record-breaking Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) earnings. The film was released on Diwali and recorded remarkable advance bookings.



While the film continues to earn big bucks at the box office, its leading man seems unfazed by the hysteria. Instead, Khan reacted in a rather hatke way on learning about the film's success. When asked to react on the film's record-breaking box office earnings, Khan said, "Never let success hit your head".



The action film Tiger 3 features Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and the film, helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

