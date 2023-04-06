Salman and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite for Tiger vs Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand to begin work in 2024

For those who loved Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year, there is good news. The two actors will share the screen space once again in Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller- Tiger vs Pathaan. The film is a part of YRF Spy Universe and the Khans will reprise their roles as Indian Intelligence officers Pathaan and Tiger. The film will be helmed by War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.



Speaking to Variety, a source close to the project said, "Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun (1995), and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced."



Principal photography on the film will begin in January 2024.



The news comes days after YRF announced that WAR 2 - another film part of the Spy Universe- will have Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.



The Indian production house had a great start to 2023 with its film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, becoming the top-grossing film of the year so far. The film has earned over $130 million.



The spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. All the films have been top-grossers.