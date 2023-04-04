Ayan Mukerji roped in to direct Hrithik Roshan's War 2: Reports

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly been roped in by Yash Raj Films to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2. A sequel to the hugely successful 2019 spy-thriller War, the film will have Roshan reprising his character of Kabir. The first film was helmed by Sidharth Anand and starred Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. War 2 will be part of the Yash Raj Spy universe which also includes the Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan and Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.



Earlier on Tuesday, the director wrote on social media, “I also have another piece of news to share…. The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!"



Mukerji took seven long years to make Brahmastra which was released in 2022. On Tuesday he announced the two sequels of the film franchise and that they would be releasing in 2026 and 2027.



A report in Variety stated that Mukerji was roped in by YRF head Aditya Chopra. "Ayan has delivered big hits which appeal to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2. Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward."\