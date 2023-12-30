Salaar: Part 1 box office: Prabhas' film earns Rs 5 billion at box office

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is having an outstanding run at the box office. Released on Dec 22, the movie earned thunderous numbers at the box office from day 1.



Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller emerged as the first choice of the audience, as it went on to earn big numbers despite the tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2.



In seven days, the movie has successfully crossed the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark at the box office worldwide. As per Sacnilk, the movie has amassed Rs 86.05 crore in Telugu, Rs 9.65 crore (Rs 96.5 million) in Malayalam, Rs 15.2 crore (Rs 152 million) in Tamil, and Rs 92.5 crore (Rs 925 million) in Hindi, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 308.00 crore (Rs 3.08 billion) in India net.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers on X, "Salaar ww (worldwide) box office…

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire CROSSES ₹550 crore gross mark. Day 1 - ₹176.52 crore, day 2 - ₹101.39 crore, day 3 - ₹95.24 cr, day 4 - ₹76.91 crore, day 5 - ₹40.17 crore, day 6 - ₹31.62 crore, day 7 - ₹20.78 crore, day 8 - ₹14.21 crore. Total - ₹556.84 crore."



Upon its release, the movie became one of the biggest openers of 2023, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.



About Salaar



The first part of the Salaar revolves around the story of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), the two inseparable friends who turn out to be the biggest enemies of each other.

The movie also has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, and Bobby Simha.



Salaar: Part 1 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel's film is nowhere near KGF.



WION's Pragati Awasthi wrote, ''If the movie is directed by an acclaimed director like Neel, then there is no complaint when it comes to Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography, the grand scale of the movie's production design, stunning camera work, and writing. Although the movie's story might not be striking and may seem juvenile at some points, Neel's direction makes it stand out. Compared to Neel's previous work, KGF, this movie is not as dark, but still high on brutal violence, bloodshed, and action, which is also a drawback at some point,'' Read more reviews here