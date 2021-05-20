Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Bhoot Police' to release on OTT

‘Bhoot Police’ will now be landing on a streamer skipping theatrical release owing to the pandemic. The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest to skip theatrical release.

The film is directed by Pavan Kripalani.

Reportedly, Bhoot Police will have its premiere on Disney+Hotstar and the two parties are currently under talks before the final paperwork.

The shoot of Bhoot Police commenced in November last year and was wrapped up by January this year. ‘Bhoot Police’ was earlier scheduled to release on September 10.