Saif Ali Khan hospitalised in Mumbai for a knee injury: Reports

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been hospitalised. According to media reports, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Monday, January 22 after he suffered an injury on his knee. The actor is likely to undergo surgery for the same soon. The actor's team or family has yet to confirm the news about his health.



Saif Ali Khan’s actress-wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reported to be by her husband’s side at the hospital, where the actor is currently admitted.



The actor was seen last month as a guest on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The actor appeared on the show with his mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. While speaking about Kareena, Saif said how she had influenced him in his life. "I think in terms of time management, health, exercise, routine, discipline, patience. Phenomenal things.” Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012.



Before Bebo, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, with whom, he shares two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They separated in 2004.