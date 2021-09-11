RRR release delayed! Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer pushed indefinitely

Fans wait for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is getting longer and longer. As the cinema industry is going through many uncertainties and now owing to that, one of the most awaited movies 'RRR' has been postponed again!.

The movie was finally released on the big screen in October ’21, but now makers again delayed the release indefinitely. Stating they will plan a release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Making the announcement, makers also shared that movie is almost completed. ''Post-production was nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.'' The post reads.



The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice owing to the pandemic that hit India in March 2020 and then in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier makers announced, that the movie will stream on not one but two competitive streaming channels -- Zee5 and Netflix. The two streaming channels have bought the rights to different languages. While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR.



The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.



The movie features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more. The movie is slated for an October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.