'Roohi' trailer: Janhvi Kapoor plays bride-stealing ghost in this horror-comedy co-starring Rajkummar Rao

Filmmaker Hardik Mehta's latest 'Roohi' has Janhvi Kapoor playing a girl possessed by a ghost who wants puts grooms to sleep and steal their brides in a small town in India. The film also has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma playing Janhvi's kidnappers.



The film is a sequel of sorts to 'Stree' which also starred Rao and was a horror-comedy.



The film's leading man Rajkkummar Rao shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Watch the #RoohiTrailer at your own risk kyunki iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga! "

From the looks of the trailer- which was released on Tuesday by the makers- the film appears to narrate a fresh story in the same genre as 'Stree'.





This is the first time that Janhvi Kapoor will be teaming up with Rao and Varun Sharma.



Directed by Hardik Mehta, whose last film 'Kamyaab' last year earned critical praise, 'Roohi' has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.



'Roohi' will be getting a theatrical release on March 11.