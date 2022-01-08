Raveena Tondon's 'Aranyak' still trending at No.1 on Netflix a month after its launch

'Aranyak', Roy Kapur Films’ first original series production has been among the top ten titles on Netflix India ever since it was first launched a month ago.



In its fifth week of streaming, it has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the platform across movies and series and attracted glowing reviews from critics, who have hailed it as a must-watch. The Indian crime thriller depicts twisted ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity as two police officers navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder in a forest.

Starring Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana, the series broke into the rankings of the Global Top 10 non-English TV Shows on Netflix at #8 in its very first week of launch. Aranyak has garnered astronomical views across the world and has made it to the Top 10 lists across 13 countries, including Singapore, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Oman, Kuwait and India.