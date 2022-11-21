Ranveer Singh's response wins hearts as F1 veteran Martin Brundle fails to recognise the actor

Ranveer Singh may be a Bollywood superstar who enjoys a huge fan following but the actor sportingly introduced himself as an 'entertainer' to a former Formula One racer when the latter couldn't recognise him.



F1 veteran Martin Brundle 'momentarily' forgot who Ranveer was during the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Martin, who hosts a segment of the event for Sky Sports, went up to Ranveer for a chat and asked him how he was.

"On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline," said the actor. The viral clip of the two interacting has Martin telling Ranveer, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please.” To which Ranveer replied, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."



Martin couldn't help but admire Ranveer's all yellow-gold Versace outfit and said, "The respect for that suit! Because that is punching.” Responding to him, Ranveer joked, “You know the best part sir, I have to send it all back in the morning.”