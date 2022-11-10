Ranveer Singh to conduct acting masterclass at Marrakech International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh will be conducting his first-ever acting masterclass at the upcoming Marrakech International Film Festival. Several media reports suggest that Singh's masterclass will take place in the presence of actors like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.



Singh will be honoured with the prestigious Etoile d`Or award at the film festival. Before Singh, Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been bestowed with the same honour.



The festival this year will also screen three of Singh's hit films- - `Bajirao Mastani`, `Gully Boy` and `Padmaavat`.



These screenings will be attended by the icons of world cinema like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, LaA-la Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim, Farida Benlyazid, to name a few.



Ranveer will be honoured with Etoile d`or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year.

The actor will be in the Moroccan city from November 11 to November 13 and will attend the grand inauguration and his felicitation in front of world cinema lovers at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square.