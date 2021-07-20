Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23; cops allege he was making profit through pornographic films

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23. Kundra was arrested late Monday night in a case related to illegal creation of pornographic films and publishing them via some apps.



He was produced in the court on Tuesday morning and was sent in police custody. The crime branch has alleged he was making financial gains through this illegal business.



According to reports, the police got suspicious due to Kundra's WhatsApp chats which he was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra among 11 held for making pornographic films



The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".



Kundra and 10 others have been booked in the case. The accused reportedly took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers, and made them work in these pornographic movies, the police said, adding that these movies were shot in rented bungalows in Mumbai.



The police also arrested another person, identified as Ryan Thorpe, who was working on a senior position with an app firm, from his office along with Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, an official said.



Kundra and Thope were produced before a magistrate's court here which remanded both of them in police custody till July 23.

The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told the court that the businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material.



The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.



Earlier, the police on Monday said Kundra appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.



There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said.



An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official had said.



On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch.



Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official said.



This is the second case that Kundra faces in connection with alleged creation of pornographic content.



He had applied for anticipatory bail last month in connection with a case registered earlier by the Maharashtra cyber police in 2020.

In that case also, the cyber police had registered an FIR against various platforms, which, they alleged, were involved in showcasing pornographic content.



The sessions court is yet to hear the anticipatory bail plea.