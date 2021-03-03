Priyanka Chopra says she received negativity from a section of South Asian community

Priyanka Chopra has in the past spoken about facing racism while she studied in the US during her formative years. Over the years, the actress has not only become a super star in India, but has also found her footing in Hollywood in recent years. But Chopra has revealed that she has also received hate from the South Asian community in her career.

While speaking on BBC Asian Network`s Beyond Bollywood podcast, Priyanka revealed, "I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people. Picking on me for no reason. I was talking about this to Mindy (Kaling) a couple of months ago. We were talking about, `why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community`?"

Priyanka was on the show to promote her newly released memoir 'Unfinished'.



The actress, who has starred in the American TV show ' Quantico', and has been a part of Hollywood films such as 'Baywatch', 'Isn`t It Romantic' and 'A Kid Like Jake' also emphasised on the need for people to acknowledge efforts of people who have pushed the bar for Bollywood.



"Very few brown people are in the entertainment business, you can count us on your fingers. We`re trying to create more opportunity for people like us so why is there so much negativity for us? When I started working in Hollywood I realised it`s not normal to people`s consciousness that a leading man or woman can be Indian in a mainstream Hollywood show.` I`ve started noticing the difference between fans who know me and are protective of me and they are the wind beneath my wings. I also feel disheartened and discouraged by the other side," she said.



Priyanka was last seen in 'The White Tiger' which premiered on Netflix in January this year and earned critical praise. Read WION's review of the film here.

