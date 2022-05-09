'Prithviraj' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhiller bring an important chapter of history to screen

The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama 'Prithviraj' was released on Monday. The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan who ruled areas near Delhi. Kumar plays the famed ruler who is known for his valour and his love for Princess Sanyogita - which is played by former Miss World ManushI Chhillar who marks her debut in the period drama.



Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' trailer gives a sneak peak of an epic saga that is to unfold on screen soon.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Watch the trailer of Prithviraj here:



"His sword knows nothing but victory. He is Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," reads the film's description on Youtube.



'Prithviraj' is set to release in theatres on June 3.