Piyush Mishra's Rare, Raghubir Yadav's Titu Ambani to screen at Golden Jury Film Festival

Bollywood actors like Yashpal Sharma, Atul Shrivastav, Vikram Kochar, Aditya Shrivastava, Rajesh Jais, Shishir Sharma, Piyush Mishra have confirmed attendance for the inauguration ceremony of the 5th Golden Jury Film Festival. The Indian film festival is founded by director Pragyesh Singh which is happening on the 13 and 14 December in Mumbai.

At the festival, films like Piyush Mishra's Rare, Deepika Singh and Raghubir Yadav's Titu Ambani, Yashpal Sharma starrer Dada Lakhmi, Kripiya Dhyan Dein, Ghost Walk will finally see its premiere. Along with these, there will be premieres of other feature films and short films.

Dunki and Sacred Games actor Vikram Kochhar said, "I'm excited to participate in a film festival that educates people about cinema. Most people don't understand the effort behind filmmaking, and only big commercial films get noticed. This festival provides a platform for all types of films and helps young aspiring filmmakers. This time it has gone much bigger and better. I think such platforms are the reason for revelation in cinema where all sorts of films get opportunity. I'm really looking forward to having a big footfall at the festival."

Kashmir files actor Atul Shrivastava added, “I would like to congratulate the festival director Subranshu Das, Pragyesh Singh and his team for this festival. I feel it’s a great platform for people from different parts of the country to understand the real meaning of cinema and art of filmmaking.”