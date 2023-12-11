Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu showcase unconditional love in new song O Maahi

After the release of Dunki Drop 4 – the trailer, the audience finally got to see a glimpse of an endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani. Capturing the hearts of millions, the trailer went on to become one of the most-watched trailers in Hindi cinema in 24 hours. Capturing the next chapter in this enchanting saga, the makers unveiled a symphony of unconditional love with in new song O Maahi in Dunki Drop 5.



The new song and the music video accompanying it showcase the selfless love between the characters Hardy and Manu, who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey as their hearts become intertwined forever. The beauty of their love story is eloquently captured in the soul-stirring melody of the song, resonating deeply with listeners.



With Arijit Singh's mesmerising vocals, a beautiful composition by the musical maestro, Pritam, heartfelt lyrics penned by the poetic Irshad Kamil, and the dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Vaibhavi Merchant, Dunki Drop 5 - O Maahi is a visual and musical treat!



The song unfolds against the backdrop of beautiful desert locales, symbolising the everlasting romance between Hardy and Manu while highlighting the struggles inherent in their transformative journey.