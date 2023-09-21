Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to attend 

Festivities are all set to begin for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding from September 22. The Bollywood star will be tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP in Udaipur on September 24.



The wedding is a high-profile one and it is expected that Bollywood celebrities and politicians will be attending the functions spread across two days in various locations in Udaipur. According to reports, Chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot will be in attendance.

According to a report in India Today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be reaching Udaipur on the morning of September 22. A source revealed, “Raghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra will arrive in Udaipur by 9.25 am. Then they will go to The Leela Palace, where all functions will be held.”



The same report also states that Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot will be heading to Udaipur before September 24. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will reach Udaipur Dabok Airport on September 22 evening and will stay at the Taj Lake Palace.