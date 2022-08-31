Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in 'Brahmastra' 

Ever since the first teaser of 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' was shared on social media, fans have been sharing screengrabs claiming that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is part of the film in an important cameo.



While screen grabs do hint at Khan's presence, the makers have kept mum about the actor's inclusion in the film.



Recently, actress Mouni Roy who plays a pivotal role in the film spilled the beans on Khan's casting and confirmed that SRK was indeed a part of 'Brahmastra'.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni revealed that 'Brahmastra' was one of the most challenging roles of her career.



The actress also spoke about her Brahmastra co-actors, and said, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

'Brahmastra' leaked video: Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Ranbir-starrer as Vanar Astra

Speaking of her role, Junoon, Mouni continued, “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played. It (her character in 'Brahmastra') is Ayan’s brainchild… It is the most interesting role I have gotten to play, till date."



'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release on September 9. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy play key roles.