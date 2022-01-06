Missed watching '83' on the big screen? Here's when the makers plan to release it on OTT

If you are one of those who haven't yet watched '83' on the big screen and are waiting for its digital release, you will have to wait longer.



Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83' featuring Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will not be released on OTT platform anytime soon. The makers have revealed that they will let the film run in theatres for minimum of eight weeks before it releases digitally and on TV. The film hit theatres on December 24.



The film earned glowing reviews but failed to create the required box office frenzy which the trade was banking on.

'83' review: Ranveer Singh and his men smash it out of the park with this glorious chapter of history



There was speculation that '83', presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, will start streaming on OTT platforms if more restrictions are imposed in the country due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Delhi has already shut movie theatres as there is a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Why did Kabir Khan's '83' underperform so drastically at the box office? Trade experts explain



Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, however, said, "Film '83' will be released on digital platforms or satellite television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally."



The film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.



Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, '83' is inching towards hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.



(With inputs from agencies)