Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises RRR and Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win: 'The whole country rejoiced with joy'

On Sunday (Dec 31), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat of the year, addressed several achievements of India and gave a message for the future, including the historic win at the 95th Academy Awards.



On the 108th episode of the radio program, PM Modi said that the world saw India's creativity and understood the country's connection with the environment through its entertainment industry.



"Friends, when ''Naatu Naatu'' got the Oscar, the whole country rejoiced with joy. Who was not happy when they heard about the honour given to The Elephant Whisperers? Through these, the world witnessed India's creativity and understood our connection with the environment," Modi said.



Earlier this year, in March, India made history as SS Rajamouli's RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.



The other major win that India won was the Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category, making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. The Tamil film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and is backed by Guneet Monga.

Join in for a very special episode of #MannKiBaat as we discuss Fit India, superfoods and more! https://t.co/6SCfnQgRxa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2023 ×

On the last episode of his radio program, PM Modi also addressed the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a holy city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, next year.



Talking about the excitement, he said “people are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways”.



“During the last few days, many new songs and new bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are also writing new poems. There are many experienced artists in it and new emerging young artists have also composed heart-warming bhajans,” he said. before adding, “it seems that

the art world is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its own unique style.”



During the radio program, actor Akshay Kumar urged people to focus on physical fitness. “Don’t live a filter life, live a fitter life,” Kumar said.