Loki: Did you notice the Bollywood connect in the finale episode?

We have often seen Hollywood movies using desi songs. Now, Marvel's immensely popular web series 'Loki' also used a popular Bollywood song in the finale episode.



If you have watched the finale episode of the series then you must have noticed a Bollywood song playing in the background in one of the scenes. The series episode 6 on Wednesday surprised Indian fans as it featured the song 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' starring Sonakshi Sinha from the 2018 movie 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.



The series finale episode opens with multiple incidents happening around the universe, and we hear lines spoken by our favourite MCU characters Thor, Falcon, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Loki. Apart from Marvel heroes, we also hear some words spoken by real-life personalities like Alan Watts, Neil Armstrong, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai and others. In the same sequence with heavy beats, if you listen carefully it includes the song 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye'



The Bollywood twist was not a mistake but it was actually added on purpose and Marvel even gave the end credits to the makers of the Bollywood song. Penned by Mudassar Aziz, the song is sung by Sohail Sen, Shadab Faridi, Neha Bhasin.



Naturally, Indian Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Moved me to the core. 😭 The references to Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai were amazing. Then the Bollywood music! (Was that about the Eternals? Can someone explain this?) 😍😍😍 It just kept getting better and better! https://t.co/BeekKLO3kp — Ava Y | LOKI Spoilers (@hawasahary) July 15, 2021 ×

Me hearing the 1 second of Bollywood music in the Loki season finale pic.twitter.com/RhT3zcttlT — Tara Sim ☾ (@EachStarAWorld) July 15, 2021 ×

Yo they really added a Bollywood song in #LOKI finale... — tysonc (@briefperfection) July 15, 2021 ×

The first season of 'Loki' concluded recently on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. The series has been renewed for a second season.