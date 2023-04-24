Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film doing steady business 

Salman Khan's latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is earning good numbers at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film has reportedly earned over Rs 68 crores, (USD 83 million approx). The film has gained big numbers mostly because of the leading man though it is a multi-starter. Along with Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shenaaz Gill and others. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Sunday collection contributed to a major chunk of earnings. The film's ticket sales totalled Rs 26 crore ( USD 31 million approx) just on Sunday which helped boost the total collection. The film was released a day before Eid and total collection was Rs 15.81 crore on the first day.

Adarsh, however, stated that the actual box office test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan begins on Monday.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend…Salman Khan's star power + Eid festivities ensured House Full boards across many properties on Saturday and Sunday. Friday ₹ 15.81 cr, Saturday ₹ 25.75 cr, Sunday ₹ 26.61 cr. Total: ₹ 68.17 cr. India biz. The jump on Saturday and Sunday - in mass circuits specifically - has contributed to a big, fat total. In fact, a major chunk of revenue has come from this sector, which is a good sign since many films were struggling to stay afloat in mass pockets this year. The real test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starts today [Monday]. It's a wait-and-watch situation right now," Taran Adarsh tweeted.



Interestingly, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore(1.2 billion USD approx) globally.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the Hindi remake of the Tamil feature Veeram, which starred Ajith in the lead role. Veeram was declared a box office success in its time.



Interestingly both film did not earn good reviews from critics. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recieved middling to negative reviews. WION's Shomini Sen called the film's screenplay illogical. "Salman looks old and tired. His swagger remains but the film's plot, inspired by Tamil film Veeram is so generic and silly that Khan's superstardom cannot uplift it. The original film was made in 2014 and a lot has changed, perhaps not so much in Salman's movies. Here our man defies logic, lifts cars by one hand, tackles several men double his size in one go and even head-butts a man to death. The good thing about these films is that Salman only concentrates on being the superstar that he is - which works well- and so acting is done by the rest of the cast," wrote Sen in her review.