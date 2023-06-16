Kiara Advani joins Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in YRF's War 2

Kiara Advani is the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The actress has been signed up to play the female lead in War 2 which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukherji. Advani debuted with the hit Fugly (2014) and has had a steady rise since then and featured in several blockbuster films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Lust Stories and Shershah.

War 2 is a sequel of sorts to War which was released in 2019 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The first film was directed by Sidharth Anand, whose last film Pathaan starring SRK in the lead, broke box office records world over.



War 2 is part of YRF's spy universe with was created by producer Aditya Chopra. The spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger back in 2012 and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, and continued with War in 2019.



The latest addition to the universe, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of 2023 so far, grossing $130 million.



The next film in the spy universe, Tiger 3 will release in November this year and will feature Salman Khan. It also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.