Karan Johar's team wanted SRK-Kajol's cameo in Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani 

Every Karan Johar film has featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol - be it as the lead or in a cameo but the tradition was broken in Johar's recent release Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. Johar has now revealed that his team did suggest him to cast the two actors in his latest directorial but Karan confessed he didn't have the courage to approach SRK or Kajol.



While speaking to Pinkvilla, Johar said, "The entire AD team would say that the best moment in Tum Kya Mile should be… you track away from Alia (Bhatt) and Ranveer (Singh) and you see Shah Rukh and Kajol. You look at them and Alia realises this is pure love because they represent love. And I was like, with what kind of guts do I have, to go and ask Shah Rukh to not only do the cameo, but also come to Kashmir, to get into costume."



The director admitted that had he approached SRK, he would not have said no. “Shah Rukh never says no to me. I have to pick and choose what to ask. Like I remember when we went as a team to play that massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra, at the end of the day, he looked at us and said, ‘This is Karan. I can’t say no.' I know that I can't take that empowered feeling for granted. I can't keep going back,” Karan said in the same interview.



Shah Rukh and Kajol first worked with Karan when he was an Assistant Director on Aditya Chopra's 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. They starred in his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and followed it up with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 and My Name Is Khan in 2010. The two have appeared in cameo roles in various Karan Johar productions over the years.



Besides the lead roles, Kajol had a cameo in Karan's 2006 romantic film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which had Shah Rukh in the lead, and his 2012 campus caper Student of the Year, which was co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. SRK also had a cameo in Karan directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.