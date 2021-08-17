Karan Johar to make a biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta next?

After the success of 'Shershaah', Karan Johar's Dharma Production is all set to produce yet another biopic on a national hero. If rumours are to be believed, Dharma Production is working on a script based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta's life. Mehta ran an underground radio channel during the Quit India Movement against the British, called the Congress Radio.



"Dharma Productions has been developing a number of scripts, and one of them is based on Usha Mehta. The said script has been in the making for the last few years, with the production house carrying out extensive research about her," a source told a leading daily.

The script is reportedly based on a play called 'Khar Khar' written by Amatya Goradia and Pritish Sodha.



The source further revealed, “Karan Johar is looking at roping in Kannan Iyer to direct the venture. As for adapting the play for the screen, Darab Farooqui is working on it.”



Dharma has tasted success with stories based on patriotism. From 'Raazi', to 'Kesari' to last year's 'Gunjan Saxena'- all the films have received critical praise.



Johar, meanwhile, has announced his next directorial venture- 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' which will star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.