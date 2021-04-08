Kangana Ranaut slams 'movie mafia terror', says Akshay Kumar praised her secretly

Kangana Ranaut took a dig yet again at Bollywood as she revealed that actors have been appreciating her work in upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ but are afraid to do so in public. She tweeted that Akshay Kumar recently called her to wish her for her work in the film.

She tweeted: "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror."

“Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win," she added.

The trailer of Thalaivi was released on her Kangana Ranaut's birthday as the film chronicles the life and times of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Recently, Kangana had also shared an old throwback video in which she is seen showering praise on contemporaries like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. She added that while she would always appreciate their work, these actresses never returned the favour.